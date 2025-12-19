EU agrees to loan Ukraine $105 billion after bid to use Russian assets fails

European Union leaders reached a deal early Friday on a $105 billion loan to keep Ukraine’s economy and military from a budgetary blackhole through 2027. While it didn’t come about in the way some of them wanted, the fact it came about at all has been hailed by top officials as a win for the bloc, CNN reported.

“Had we left Brussels divided today, Europe would have walked away from geopolitical relevance,” Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told reporters. “It would have been a total disaster.”

Some of the leaders had hoped to agree on a controversial proposal to use billions in frozen Russian funds to fund Ukraine, but that plan was shelved due to opposition from Belgium and other countries. Instead, EU leaders opted to borrow the money from investors for a loan to Ukraine while reserving the right to use the Russian assets in the future. Under the deal, Kyiv will not have to pay back the money until Russia pays reparations at the end of the conflict.