Nvidia deepens complicity in Israeli occupation with new ‘second home’ R&D campus

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, has announced plans to establish a significant new research and development campus in Kiryat Tiv’on, northern occupied Palestine, near Haifa, calling it a strategic “second home” for the tech giant, Al Mayadeen reported Friday.

The multiyear project involves an investment of several billion shekels and is expected to have a substantial impact on employment, housing, and economic growth, according to the Times of Israel.

This will be Nvidia’s eighth such center in the occupied territories, furthering the company’s complicity in Israeli occupation and genocide, especially since Nvidia’s R&D activities in Israel are already the firm’s largest outside of the United States.

The campus design, inspired by Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, strengthens Israel’s broader technology ecosystem.

Nvidia maintains a strong presence in Israel, operating major research and development hubs across several cities, including Tel Aviv, Yokne'am, Ra'anana, and Beer al-Sabe’. It employs thousands of engineers, making it one of the largest tech employers in Israel.

In recent years, Nvidia has expanded its activities in Beer al-Sabe’ and elsewhere, providing resources, talent, and hardware that strengthen Israel’s technological edge. It has also played a role in advancing AI infrastructure within Israel, including the deployment of its Israel-1 supercomputer.

Critics argue Nvidia’s expansion embeds the company in tech infrastructures that underpin surveillance, military research partnerships, and AI compute provisioning used by Israeli institutions and firms—capabilities seen as integral to maintaining the occupation and war crimes.