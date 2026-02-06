China backs east–west corridor through Iran, economy minister says

TEHRAN – Iran’s economy minister said China has strongly backed routing an east–west transport corridor through Iran, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent visit to Beijing.

Seyed Ali Madani-Zadeh said the issue was raised during meetings held as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, describing the corridor as a “golden opportunity” to connect eastern and western markets, with the Sarakhs Free Trade Zone positioned along the route.

Speaking on the government’s approach to free trade zones, Madani-Zadeh said the administration’s priority was export-oriented production and expressed hope that the strategy would be pursued seriously in Sarakhs.

He described economic diplomacy as a core and strategic national policy, noting that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has recently stressed its importance.

Madani-Zadeh said economic diplomacy should not be seen solely as the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry, adding that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and its affiliated bodies consider themselves directly responsible in this area.

Economic transformation would pass through free trade zones, he said, driven by export-led production and expanded trade with neighboring and regional countries, particularly those connected to Iran by land routes. Such links, he added, have become a strategic advantage under sanctions.

Madani-Zadeh said expanding trade would naturally strengthen economic security, which in turn could underpin lasting social and political stability.

EF/MA