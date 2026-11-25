TEHRAN — Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu expressed confidence in the further expansion of practical economic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, highlighting China's development achievements, its new Five-Year Plan, and growing participation by Iranian businesses in Chinese trade exhibitions as important drivers of bilateral engagement.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday, the ambassador made the remarks in response to a question from the Tehran Times about how Beijing intends to advance practical economic cooperation with Tehran under China's current development priorities, particularly in trade, investment, financial cooperation, and connectivity projects despite existing international economic and financial restrictions.

In his response, the ambassador emphasized that China's development trajectory and its achievements in pursuing modernization would provide strong momentum for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"To understand the prospects for China-Iran cooperation, we first need to recognize the key driving forces behind our bilateral engagement. As I have mentioned, China's significant achievements in pursuing modernization with Chinese characteristics provide strong momentum for expanding practical cooperation between our two countries," he said.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of effective governance and the role of the Communist Party of China in supporting the country's continued economic development and social progress.

Referring to the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, he said the meeting had underscored the importance of advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, strengthening discipline, and improving governance.

He explained that the session's outcome document reflected the Party's determination to maintain effective leadership and ensure that it continues to guide China's modernization process.

Turning to China's economic outlook, the ambassador noted that 2026 marks the beginning of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). He said China had maintained steady, innovation-driven, high-quality development, demonstrating considerable resilience and economic dynamism.

According to the figures cited by the ambassador, China's economy grew by 4.6 percent in the first three quarters of the year, while emerging growth drivers continued to develop and the country's economic transformation progressed steadily.

He described the 15th Five-Year Plan not merely as a roadmap for China's own development but also as an opportunity for economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region and the wider world. He said the plan also represented an invitation to the international business community to explore new areas of cooperation with China.

The ambassador pointed to growing engagement between Iranian and Chinese business communities as an encouraging sign of the potential for further bilateral economic cooperation.

"I am pleased to see that Iranian businesspeople have participated more actively in the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai last month. The size of Iran's national pavilion also increased by 20 percent, which is a notable development," he said.

He added that Iranian companies and business representatives had also been taking part in various trade exhibitions held across China.

"These developments demonstrate the growing interest of Iranian businesses in the Chinese market. In light of these positive trends, I have strong confidence in the further expansion of practical cooperation between China and Iran," the Chinese envoy stated.

The ambassador's remarks came during a briefing on two major events hosted by China: the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from October 26 to 29, and the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19.

Addressing the broader regional context, he said China remained committed to promoting peace and stability in West Asia amid heightened regional tensions.

He also underlined the historical foundations of Iran-China relations, noting that the two countries have maintained longstanding civilizational ties and more than five decades of diplomatic relations.

Describing Iran and China as members of the Global South, the ambassador said their bilateral relationship had withstood various regional and international developments over the past 55 years.

He stressed that the sustained and healthy development of relations between Tehran and Beijing served not only the interests of their peoples but also aligned with the shared interests of Global South countries.

The ambassador further noted that 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China, expressing hope that both sides would use the occasion to advance bilateral cooperation to a new level.

"China stands ready to share its experience in global governance with other countries, including Iran. The Chinese Embassy is also willing to play an active role in facilitating this exchange and promoting bilateral engagement," he said.

The ambassador concluded by expressing optimism about the future of Iran-China relations and the prospects for further progress in their cooperation.