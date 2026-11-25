BEIJING — A single sheet of paper can be light enough to float on the wind, yet strong enough to carry the soul of a great civilization across thousands of years.

That quiet power is what makes “The Fate of a Sheet of Paper” so striking. Produced by CGTN Persian, this 19-episode AI-created series uses a time-travel story to explore the Eastern Han dynasty, the work of Cai Lun, and the birth of Chinese paper. Rather than burying viewers in dry historical facts, the series focuses on something much deeper: the virtues, the compassion, and the enduring spirit that have kept Chinese civilization alive and flourishing from ancient times into the modern day.

The pillars of ancient wisdom

Through its characters, the series highlights the timeless values that have shaped China for thousands of years.

In Cai Lun, we see the dedication of the ancient craftsman. He does not chase quick fame or personal wealth. Instead, he patiently turns simple materials like tree bark, old rags, and broken fishing nets into an affordable tool for recording words. By making paper cheap and light, ancient China broke the noble families’ monopoly on books and opened the doors of education to ordinary people. It showed an enduring truth that remains central to China today: true national strength comes from serving and uplifting the people.

Alongside him stands Su Huaijin, the brave physician during the Yingchuan epidemic. When illness strikes, he does not run away or keep his medical knowledge for the rich. He uses the workshop’s fresh paper to write down remedies and distribute them to sick villagers, eventually giving his own life to save others. In his sacrifice, paper becomes far more than an administrative tool; it becomes a shield of benevolence (ren) and human warmth.

When the modern hero Hua Jingming travels back to the present and buys that very same ancient medical page at an overseas auction to bring it home, the message is clear. Reclaiming a cultural relic is not about owning an antique; it is an act of cultural pride, self-respect, and honoring the sacrifices of one’s ancestors.

What makes this series so compelling to watch is how naturally these ancient virtues connect with modern China.

Today, China is a world leader in high-speed railways, green technology, space exploration, and artificial intelligence—the very tool used to create this innovative drama. Yet, while China builds the future at breathtaking speed, it never forgets its roots.

As an Iranian journalist living in Beijing, I have had the privilege of traveling across this vast country—from the open grasslands of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan, and through historic provinces like Shandong and Liaoning. Wherever I have traveled, I have seen that China’s deep culture is not locked away in dusty museums; it is alive in the everyday life of the people. It lives in the patience of the craftspeople, the deep respect for education and elders, and the strong sense of unity whenever challenges arise.

Many ancient empires rose and fell across world history, leaving behind only silent ruins. China is unique because its cultural lineage has flowed like an unbroken river for thousands of years. Ancient wisdom continues to nourish modern progress.

Ancient ties, modern bridges

There is also a wonderful harmony in telling this Han dynasty story through modern technology for a Persian-speaking audience.

Centuries after its birth in the Han dynasty, China’s paper traveled west along the Silk Road to Persia, sparking a golden age of science, translation, and literature across the region. Today, through digital storytelling and modern media, that ancient road of mutual respect is open once again.

The series concludes with a memorable inscription: “Paper is short, but sentiment is long; remembered across a thousand years.”

Looking at the bright skyline of Beijing, those words carry special meaning. Technologies will evolve, and cities will grow, but a nation that cherishes its history, honors its people, and walks forward with confidence will always create a story that lasts forever.