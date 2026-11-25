TEHRAN – Iran has allocated 161 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas to industries for the remaining months of the year (Iranian calendar year ends in late March 2026) under a decision by the Supreme Energy Council, the spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade said.

Ezzatollah Zare’i said the allocation followed a proposal by the ministry to the council, adding that gas quotas for individual industries had been determined according to their priorities, consumption needs and role in the production chain.

In addition to natural gas, plans approved by the council provide for 750 mcm of alternative fuel and 16,550 megawatts of electricity for industrial users, he said.

Zare’i said industries had been assigned gas quotas based on their importance and economic impact across production chains. Some sectors, including cement producers, had been encouraged to switch to alternative fuels and would therefore receive smaller gas allocations.

Industries with a greater role in production chains and a stronger economic impact, as well as those facing greater difficulty in using alternative fuels, would receive larger gas quotas, he added.

Zare’i expressed hope that the allocation plan would help industries avoid energy supply problems during the coming winter months.

National Iranian Gas Company said on Tuesday that the company delivered 706 mcm of natural gas to its national network over the past 24 hours, with 55 percent consumed by households, commercial users and small industries.

Of the total volume delivered on November 24, 2026, 388 mcm went to the residential, commercial and small-industries sectors, according to the company, as reported by IRIB.

The company said these users accounted for about 55 percent of total gas supplied to the national network.

It also urged households to reduce consumption through simple measures, including wearing warmer clothing, covering and closing air-conditioner vents and using thick curtains.

EF/