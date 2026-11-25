ERBIL – Iran has opened a national pavilion featuring 41 Iranian companies at the ninth Erbil International Agro Pack Exhibition, providing an opportunity to showcase domestic production capabilities, strengthen trade ties with businesses in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and expand the presence of Iranian products in the Iraqi market, Iran’s commercial attaché in Erbil said.

The exhibition opened on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in the presence of officials from the Kurdistan Region and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions based there.

Azad Bartani said around 300 local and international companies were taking part in the event, presenting products and their latest achievements in the food, agriculture and packaging sectors.

He said the Iranian pavilion was among the exhibition’s notable sections, with participating companies offering a wide range of products, including food items, nuts and dried fruits, beverages, dairy products, industrial machinery, packaging equipment and materials, foil, paper, cardboard, packaging films, glass containers and bottles.

Bartani said participation in specialized exhibitions in Iraq provided Iranian companies with an opportunity to showcase their manufacturing capabilities, identify business opportunities and strengthen commercial ties with economic operators in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

The exhibition also allows Iranian companies to hold direct talks with local importers and distributors, potentially paving the way for expanded trade cooperation and greater market access for Iranian products, he added.

He said the diversity of products displayed at the pavilion would help introduce Iran’s industrial and manufacturing capacities to Iraqi businesses and identify areas for joint cooperation.

The ninth Erbil International Agro Pack Exhibition runs until Thursday, Nov. 26, and brings together businesspeople, traders and other stakeholders in the food, agriculture and packaging industries.

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