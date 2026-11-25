TEHRAN - On Tuesday, 17 November, Isaac Herzog, president of the Israeli regime, told Reza Pahlavi during a webinar hosted by Ben-Gurion University that he hoped, once the Islamic Republic had been dismantled, to see “His Highness”, no less, return home. Gila Gamliel, a Likud minister in Netanyahu’s cabinet, also spoke at the event. This is the same minister whose social media posts, according to the Israeli press, were amplified by a network of fake pro-Pahlavi accounts.

Set that scene alongside an investigation published by the French daily Le Figaro. Citing researchers and disinformation specialists, Stanislas Poyet, the paper’s correspondent in al-Quds, wrote that coordinated campaigns to fuel unrest in Iran and raise Reza Pahlavi’s profile bore the “fingerprints” of the Israeli regime. According to analysts cited in the report, more than 95 per cent of the accounts on X that sport a crown emoji are fake. Nor is this the first report of its kind. As for the clown without the crown himself, he has previously sung the praises of the genocidal Israeli regime and warned Western governments against striking any deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Le Figaro and numerous researchers in the field, Tel Aviv has been investing heavily for years in what has come to be known as “algorithmic diplomacy”. What ought to concern Western citizens is that this interference online, particularly on social media, comes at a price, and that price will ultimately be paid out of their own pockets.

How, exactly, do Europeans and Americans end up footing the bill for a rigged feed?

The manipulation of social media, right down to the likes bought for the crownless clown, convinced some Western policymakers and opinion-makers that Iranians genuinely supported Pahlavi. The thinking went like this: attack Iran, and its people would rush into the arms of a clown and put him in place of the Islamic Republic, a political system rooted in the people themselves.

Here is how a machinery of lies, built to manufacture popularity for the Islamic Republic’s opponents, ended up reaching into Western taxpayers’ pockets. First it made Western governments receptive to war against Iran. Then it made them complicit in Netanyahu’s illegitimate war. And in the end, it was their own people who paid for it, through a higher cost of living.

There is a price in principles, too. In backing Netanyahu’s genocidal regime, Western governments have shown yet again how selective, and how false, their human-rights claims are. Western voters have made their views on the illegitimate war against Iran known, not least in the United States, where they did so at the ballot box in this month’s midterm elections. Yet Tel Aviv’s influence is so deeply woven into American institutions that those voters are unlikely to get much of a hearing from the people now in power in Washington.

Western governments that invite Reza Pahlavi to one podium after another and try to pass him off as the voice of the Iranian people would do well to remember that the fascist impulses and contempt for human dignity on display among the crownless clown’s few devotees may one day turn against their hosts. Consider the sight of Pahlavi supporters marching under the insignia of SAVAK, the Shah’s secret police, in Regensburg and several other cities in May 2026. Those rallies recalled the Nazi marches through German streets in the 1930s. The name SAVAK may have gathered dust. But there are men and women who still bear the scars of its medieval tortures on their faces. They are living proof of what that diabolical organisation was.

Le Figaro makes another important point. Philip Mai, a researcher at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Social Media Lab, told the paper that some of these accounts target the US president himself, hoping to lure him into backing Pahlavi. Fake “Iranian” voices are created to be heard in the White House and to shape decisions for which, once again, the American taxpayer picks up the bill. With its invisible army online, the genocidal Israeli regime seeks both to mould public opinion in Iran and to lead Western governments astray — above all, the one in Washington.

True Musk speaks for itself

Nearly eight centuries ago, the Persian poet Saadi wrote in the Golestan: “Musk is known by its own fragrance, not by the perfumer’s praise.” Popularity is much the same: it comes from within. It springs from a person’s record, from standing with the people, and from the price they pay when times are hard. Money can buy noise; it cannot buy belief. You can buy likes; you cannot buy loyalty.

Western leaders need only ask their own embassies in Tehran what Iranians really think of the Pahlavi puppet regime. Or they might consider the tens of millions of Iranians who, night after night, in heat and cold, have refused to yield the streets, standing in defence of their country and their government.

Iranians, of course, have seen this film before. Seventy-three years ago, a coup engineered by the CIA and MI6 put Reza Pahlavi’s father back on the throne. Twenty-five years later, when the Iranian people rose up, the crown that foreign hands had placed on his head could not save him. Today, digital contractors are trying to do for the son what the coup plotters did for the father.

You can put an emoji crown on thousands of accounts. But you cannot place it on the heart of a nation.