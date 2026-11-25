TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks on southern Lebanon, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure, reaffirming Lebanon’s inherent right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the escalation of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, coinciding with the country’s Independence Day celebrations, constituted a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

The statement described Israel as the greatest threat to Lebanon’s independence, territorial integrity, security and stability.

It also stressed that Israel’s grave international crimes, including genocide and serious violations of international law in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and other countries across the region, warranted a decisive response from the United Nations and the international community.

The ministry criticized the United States for preventing effective international action, describing Washington as Israel’s principal supporter and accomplice. It said the UN Security Council’s inaction over Israel’s occupation of large parts of Lebanese territory and its continued attacks had undermined the council’s credibility and emboldened further violations of international law.

The statement also condemned 'US interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs,' warning against Washington’s efforts to establish mechanisms without national consensus.

Such initiatives, it said, would neither safeguard Lebanon’s national rights and interests nor prevent Israeli occupation, expansionism, aggression and terrorism. Instead, they could pose serious risks to the country’s independence, security, stability and national cohesion.

Concluding its statement, the Foreign Ministry praised the Lebanese people for their steadfastness in confronting Israeli military aggression and expansionism, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon in its efforts to safeguard its independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.