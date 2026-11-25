TEHRAN – Iran plans to bring more than 1,000 kilometers of road construction projects into operation by the end of the current Iranian year in March 2027, an official with the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company said.

Mohammadreza Khodakhodazadeh, acting deputy for planning at the company, told Tasnim News Agency that more than 850 kilometers of road projects were initially scheduled to be completed and opened this year.

However, based on the progress of contractors’ work, the total length of projects expected to open could exceed 1,000 kilometers by the end of the year, he said.

Around 6,000 to 7,000 kilometers of road projects are currently under construction across the country, Khodakhodazadeh added, expressing hope that between 850 and more than 1,000 kilometers would be completed this year.

He said about 80 percent of the projects were located along transport corridors.

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