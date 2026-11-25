TEHRAN – Iran’s military and maritime authorities have announced a series of measures in and around the Strait of Hormuz, reporting that two oil tankers struck naval mines, two US drones were shot down over the strategic waterway, and 26 tugboats were added to a non-compliance list for servicing vessels accused of violating maritime regulations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers had struck naval mines in the southern and eastern coastal areas of the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of the day, triggering explosions and fires in their engine rooms.

According to the statement, the vessels had attempted to navigate an 'unauthorized route,' apparently believing they could pass through the waterway undetected. Their attempts were halted after they struck the mines, resulting in explosions and extensive fires aboard the ships.

The IRGC Navy’s Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Center also issued a warning to vessel crews that disable their navigation and positioning systems, cautioning them against relying on statements by US officials or attempting to use unauthorized routes. It urged all vessels to heed maritime warnings and comply with designated navigation procedures, holding those that disregard the instructions responsible for the consequences.

Separately, the Iranian Army said its Air Defense Force had intercepted and destroyed two US drones over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the Army identified the aircraft as a Lucas drone and an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle, saying they had been brought down in two separate operations using domestically developed air defense systems.

The Lucas drone was intercepted over the western part of the strait, while the MQ-9 was shot down over its eastern section. The Army said both operations were conducted as part of Iran’s integrated air defense network, which coordinates surveillance, detection, and responses to aerial threats.

In another development, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced that it had added 26 tugboats to its non-compliance list for providing services to vessels that violated maritime regulations south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The authority said the tugboats had been identified through information supplied by citizens in Iran’s southern neighboring countries and its own intelligence monitoring operations. The move followed reports that some tugboats had assisted vessels classified as non-compliant.

Reaffirming its previously announced policy, the PGSA warned that any vessel or company involved in providing services to non-compliant entities would itself be added to the list.

The announcements underscore Iran’s emphasis on enforcing its maritime regulations and strengthening surveillance and control over vessel movements in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy transit routes.



