TEHRAN – China’s ambassador to Tehran has said US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities have seriously undermined cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), describing them as the main obstacle to the resumption of inspections.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Cong Peiwu said the United States and Israel had twice targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under IAEA safeguards, since June 2025. The attacks, he said, had created major impediments to cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog and prevented inspections from taking place.

The ambassador stressed that the history of the Iranian nuclear issue had demonstrated that it could only be resolved through diplomacy. Referring to the memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad between Iran and the United States, he described it as a valuable outcome of mediation efforts and urged both sides to preserve the diplomatic process and keep the door open to negotiations.

Cong said China would continue to advance its principled position at the IAEA Board of Governors and support Iran’s legitimate positions.

Turning to regional developments, the Chinese envoy called on Tehran and Washington to resolve their differences through diplomacy and reach a comprehensive understanding on the Strait of Hormuz. He also underscored the need for a new regional security framework based on cooperation among countries in the region, saying Beijing supports initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and preventing another conflict.

Cong said China had recently stepped up its diplomatic engagement to promote regional stability. He cited the visit by Chinese Special Envoy Zhai Jun to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia, during which discussions addressed developments in Iran and Yemen, as well as proposals for regional security arrangements.

Beijing, he added, supports a political solution to the Yemen crisis while safeguarding the Arab country’s territorial integrity.

The ambassador also highlighted the longstanding ties between Tehran and Beijing, describing their relationship as rooted in more than 2,000 years of historical connections. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, he noted, expressing confidence that practical cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand.

Cong further said China was ready to share its development and governance experience with Iran and other countries. He described the Belt and Road Initiative as consistent with Beijing’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability, adding that its advancement could contribute to greater security across the region.