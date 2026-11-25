TEHRAN – A total of 5,000 meters of exploratory excavation is planned in four Iranian provinces to identify new mineral deposits, with support from the Mineral Activities Investment Insurance Fund, the fund’s chief executive said.

Ali Khatibi said four exploration projects in Kerman, Kermanshah, Semnan and South Khorasan provinces had entered a new phase of geological studies and exploration operations with the fund’s backing.

The projects aim to identify and assess mineral reserves, complete geological surveys and prepare for further exploration, he said.

The areas under investigation cover metallic minerals, copper, natural bitumen and coal, spanning a combined area of about 25,368.5 square kilometers.

The projects include 5,000 meters of core drilling, with planned depths of up to 1,500 meters, as well as 800 cubic meters of trenching, Khatibi said.

The work will also involve geological mapping, sampling, chemical analysis and additional studies to assess geological structures and identify evidence of mineralization.

Khatibi said the exploration areas were located in less-developed parts of the four provinces, adding that identifying new reserves could help unlock economic potential, expand mining activity and create opportunities for regional development.

He described exploration as the first link in the mining value chain and one of the sector’s riskiest investment stages, citing high costs, specialized operations and geological uncertainties.

Insurance and financial support could help reduce some of those risks, he said, adding that exploration studies would improve geological data, reduce uncertainty over mineral reserves and provide a technical basis for decisions on subsequent mine development.

The fund aims to support eligible projects, facilitate financing and reduce investment risks to help expand the country’s mining capacity and ensure the systematic development of mineral resources, Khatibi said.

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