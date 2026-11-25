TEHRAN – Deliveries of fuel to power plants have increased compared with the same period last year, with supplies of both natural gas and liquid fuels being provided according to schedule, Acting Oil Minister Hamid Bovard said on Tuesday.

Gas and liquid fuel supplies to power plants were being fully maintained, and the overall volume of equivalent fuel delivered to the facilities had risen, Bovard said, according to the Oil Ministry’s Shana news agency.

He said natural gas deliveries to power plants had increased year on year, while supplies of diesel fuel had also risen over the same period.

Bovard said the scheduled supply of equivalent fuel to power plants would continue.

He also said 50 percent of the capacity of South Pars refineries damaged in recent incidents had returned to production.

EF/