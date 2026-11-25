TEHRAN – Hamid Vakili's photograph of the family of the martyred child, Mohammad Taha Jafari, mourning over the body of their child, one of the student martyrs from Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, has been included among TIME magazine’s top 100 photos of 2026.

Mourners grieve over the body of Mohammad Taha Jafari in Minab, Iran, on March 29. His family had recently learned that his remains had been identified through DNA testing following the Feb. 28 bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh School. The attack killed scores of students and teachers on the first day of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the photo captions read.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School, located in Minab, Hormozgan province, was struck on February 28, as the US and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran. The attack hit the school while students were attending classes, killing children and members of the school community. The incident caused widespread grief across Iran and prompted strong condemnation from Iranian officials, who described the targeting of the educational facility as a grave crime.

The tragedy has since become a symbol of the human cost of the military aggression, particularly for children and their families. Memorial initiatives and cultural events have sought to preserve the victims' memory and bring international attention to the consequences of attacks on civilian facilities.

The essence of TIME's Photos of the Year, selected by its photo editors, is the authentic, sometimes staggering, reality captured by photojournalism. Someone was there. A news photographer lifted a viewfinder, pressed a button, and captured an instant happening in front of them. Inside the person viewing the image, a different, more mysterious process takes place.

Even when they appear to be special effects, the resulting pictures capture a truth. These moments, and the others seen here, are the real deal.

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