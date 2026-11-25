TEHRAN – Iran is neither afraid of war nor willing to ignore its national dignity at the negotiating table, Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei said on Wednesday, stressing that the country would respond decisively to any act of aggression.

Addressing an online parliamentary session on November 25, Haji Babaei outlined three priorities: national resistance and defense, economic and livelihood concerns, and a foreign policy based on dignity and strength.

On security matters, he said Iran was better prepared than before to confront potential threats and warned that any renewed aggression would be met with a sustained response.

“Iran is not the initiator of war, but it will become a graveyard for aggressors,” he said, adding that those who started a conflict would not be able to determine how it ended.

The lawmaker also highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz to global energy markets, arguing that Iran’s position in the waterway and the broader regional balance of power were significant factors in the calculations of its adversaries.

Haji Babaei said Iran would not yield to pressure or coercion and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to a diplomatic approach grounded in dignity, wisdom and prudence.

He said Iran would not retreat from its position until its seven conditions were met, and the other side approached negotiations with seriousness, rationality and respect.

“The world cannot be governed by force, and nations cannot be silenced through threats,” he said.

