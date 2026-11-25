TEHRAN – Iran’s National Financing Council has granted preliminary approval, subject to certain conditions, for the establishment of the country’s first privately owned, publicly traded non-bank guarantee fund, the Economy Ministry said.

The decision was made at the council’s 29th meeting, chaired by the minister of economic affairs and finance, where a proposal to establish a non-governmental guarantee fund operating at the national level was reviewed.

Under the resolution, the fund will primarily issue guarantees and serve as a guarantor for securities offerings.

It is the first public joint-stock guarantee institution to receive preliminary approval from the National Financing Council. According to the Economy Ministry, the fund will raise capital through a stock market subscription offering after meeting the requirements set by the Securities and Exchange Organization.

The initiative aims to expand non-bank financing capacity and reduce businesses’ reliance on guarantees issued by the banking system.

Limited access to bank guarantees has been among the obstacles preventing businesses from using capital market instruments to raise funds. Establishing non-bank guarantee institutions could provide an alternative way to meet this need, the ministry said.

At the same meeting, the council also reviewed a draft directive on the issuance of guaranteed securities, as stipulated in the Law on Financing Production and Infrastructure.

After considering expert opinions and members’ comments, the council approved the general framework of the proposed directive.

Guaranteed securities are among the instruments provided for under the law and are designed to establish a structured mechanism for backing financial obligations. They allow guarantees to be issued with different maturities, in line with the payment schedules of applicants.

Registration and tracking mechanisms for the securities are also expected to improve transparency and monitoring of guarantee obligations, while enabling the assessment and ranking of issuers based on their record of meeting commitments.

The development of these instruments, alongside the establishment of non-bank guarantee funds, could diversify guarantee mechanisms, increase the capacity for securities issuance and facilitate corporate financing, provided the necessary regulatory and operational requirements are met.

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