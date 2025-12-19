Miami summit to address future of Gaza agreement as Israel continues lethal strikes

The United States Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will hold talks in Miami, Florida, with senior officials from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey as efforts continue to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, even as Israel violates the truce on the ground.

Al Jazeera reported Friday, citing a White House official, that Witkoff is set to meet representatives from the three countries to discuss the future of the agreement aimed at halting Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Axios separately reported that the meeting, scheduled for later on Friday, will include the foreign ministers of Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt.

In Washington, Trump said on Thursday that Netanyahu is likely to visit him in Florida during the Christmas holidays, as the U.S. president presses for the launch of the agreement’s second phase.