UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire to allow critical aid into Gaza

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said his organization’s food supplies “to cover the most critical needs of people in Gaza” will run out within the next three months.

More than 400 have starved to death, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, and the UN said two days ago that one in three children had gone without food for more than a day, Al Jazeera reported.

In a post on X, Lazzarini said UNRWA, which has been widely recognized as the most effective aid distributor in Gaza, has an “unparalleled aid distribution network that can reverse famine and provide critical assistance to people in need”.

He called on countries around the world to back an “immediate ceasefire” and access for humanitarian workers.