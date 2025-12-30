Tehran reiterates respect for Lebanon’s independence, says ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani has reviewed developments in Lebanon and the region in separate meetings with the Lebanese defense minister and the commander of the Lebanese Army.

In a meeting with Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mansi, the top Iranian diplomat congratulated him on the anniversary of birthday of Jesus Christ and the Christian New Year.

During the talks, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and a host of issues of common concern, especially the general situation in Lebanon and the region, while emphasizing the importance of stability and strengthening diplomatic communication channels.

Amani and his accompanying delegation also sat down with General Rudolf Heikal, the commander of the Lebanese Army, and discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region with him.

Recently, the Lebanese government has made some baseless claim of Iran’s interference in Beirut’s affairs.

In a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in mid-December, Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani discussed with him the latest political developments in Lebanon and in the region, bilateral ties and repeated violations by the Israeli regime.

The Iranian ambassador highlighted that Tehran pays due regard to the independence of Lebanon as well as the maintenance of the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

“In this meeting, the prospects for Iran’s contribution to the trend of Lebanon’s reconstruction and support for Lebanese people were discussed,” the ambassador explained.

Iran maintains it has no desire to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs and would respect any decision made collectively by the Lebanese people.