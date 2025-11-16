Iran, Lebanon discuss Israeli truce violations

TEHRAN – Ali Hassan Khalil, the political advisor to the Lebanese Parliament speaker, sat down with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani in the Iranian capital.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and, in particular, exchanged views on the recent moves by the Israeli regime in Southern Lebanon as well as repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Tel Aviv regime.

Days ago, Israeli forces carried out a new wave of aerial raids and bombed multiple residential neighborhoods across southern Lebanon as the regime continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with the Arab country.

Israeli warplanes bombed Lebanese villages in Bint Jbeil and struck the outskirts of the town of Tayr Falsayh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s National News Agency said that Israeli jets also struck the al-Khanouk area of the Aitaroun municipality in the Nabatieh district with air-to-surface missiles. The attacks caused casualties and inflicted heavy damage on civilian infrastructure in the region.

An Israeli drone also targeted a Renault Rapid vehicle in the Nabatiyeh district town of Toul, wounding at least one person. The strike took place in a densely populated area while students were leaving school.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying air raids inside Lebanese territory. Despite a ceasefire reached in November last year, Israel has kept up its near-daily attacks on south and east Lebanon and is occupying five hills it deems strategic in the south.

In late September Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said developments in the West Asia region have made it clear to many nations that the Israeli regime does not spare any country from its actions.

Larijani, who was on a trip to Lebanon, cited the recent Israeli attack against Qatar as an example, suggesting it demonstrated the need for countries to establish mechanisms for cooperation.

He also highlighted the longstanding friendship between Iran and Lebanon, terming the diplomatic relations as historically close and increasingly warm in recent years. Larijani reiterated Iran’s support for a strong and independent government in Lebanon.

The official expressed hope that developments in Lebanon would benefit its people and prepare the ground for a stable and sovereign government.

Hassan Khalil also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf before leaving Tehran.

The Israeli regime has violated its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah hundreds of times. Israel insists it will continue its attacks until Hezbollah, which has served as Lebanon’s most formidable defensive force against Israeli aggression for decades, is dismantled. While the Lebanese government is unable to halt the Israeli violations, it briefly pressured Hezbollah toward disarmament. However, that pressure appears to have ceased following the Israeli attack on Qatar.

Lebanon, alongside several other Arab territories, is considered integral to the "Greater Israel" vision, the expansive territorial map Zionists pursue for what they describe as the divinely mandated Jewish state. This ambition has been openly endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and numerous members of his cabinet.

