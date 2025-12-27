‘We're now stronger than the 12-day war’

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not appear particularly fixated on the prospects of a new deal with the U.S. when he sat down with Khamenei.ir, a website overseen by the Leader's office, and discussed two issues most pressing for the Iranian people: whether Tehran can fend off a second potential war with Israel, and what can be done to control runaway inflation, which has worsened in the backwash of the war Israel and the U.S. launched against Iran in June.

The president maintained his characteristic candor during the interview and answered questions directly. He appeared hopeful regarding both Iran’s military capabilities and the government’s plans to control rising prices in the upcoming Iranian year, which begins in March.

For months, Western media has relentlessly reported on an imminent Israeli war, a phenomenon that has both fueled inflation by impacting the currency market and instilled public anxiety. When questioned about this, Pezeshkian stated that the government is not concerned about a new war, attributing this confidence to its enhanced military capabilities since forcing Israel and the U.S. to halt their aggression and seek a ceasefire last summer.

“Look! Our dear military forces are carrying out their duties powerfully, and currently—despite all the problems we have—they are stronger in terms of equipment and manpower than when they [the enemy] attacked,” he explained. “Therefore, if they intend to confront [us], they will naturally face a firmer response. But I reiterate this point: if we, the people, stand together and remain united, they will simply lose all hope of even attempting to attack our country.”

Israel appeared to have anticipated the Iranian people would take to the streets, cause unrest, and topple the government when it decided to attack Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the populace twice via video messages, telling them in the first video, released at the onset of the war, that they should “rise up” and secure their “freedom”.

No protests or riots materialized anywhere in the country. Western think tanks subsequently concluded that the war actually fostered greater unity between the government and people, and helped younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the Islamic Revolution’s ideologies and Iran’s support for Resistance groups. After Iranians ignored Netanyahu’s calls, the regime then attacked a prison in Tehran, where it claimed anti-government elements were incarcerated. This move also proved ineffective, ultimately becoming the deadliest attack of the war with over 70 casualties.

“Based on all their analyses, they believed that if the Zionist regime attacked Iran, the system would collapse. Why didn't it fall apart? Simply put, all their calculations were that if they attacked, people would pour into the streets, problems would arise, people's livelihoods would be disrupted, and various services would break down.”

Tehran served as the flashpoint during the 12-day aggression. Although some residents left the capital during the conflict, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for everyone to “evacuate” the city, those who remained encountered no difficulties in acquiring daily necessities. Many government organizations remained fully active to serve the public. Supermarkets, gas stations, bakeries, and all other private businesses also continued their operations.

When reporters took to the city to interview workers, asking why they were still attending their jobs despite the consistent sound of air-defense systems and the risks posed to their lives, many explained they were simply adhering to their “duties.” One video, widely circulated, featured a bread baker—whose craft is essential to Iranian cuisine—continuing to bake for customers in line a mere 20 minutes after learning of his brother’s death in an Israeli strike. He told the man filming him that “people still need bread,” even in the midst of his grief. Panic-buying did not happen either. A social experiment published on social media captured residents admonishing a man to “buy only what he needs” after they saw him with months’ worth of groceries at the checkout.

For many ordinary civilians, the most tangible effect of the war has been the inflation that has continued to increase over the past six months. Iran’s inflation is partly dependent on the state of the currency market, where the value of the Iranian Rial falls every time there are reports of war, or even impractical measures are introduced by the U.S. and Europe. For instance, the E3 (UK, Germany, France) triggered a mechanism designed to reinstate pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Iran in August. Although these sanctions were not implemented due to strong opposition from China, Russia, and numerous other countries that deemed the move “illegal,” Europe’s actions at the UN nonetheless had a significant impact on Iran’s currency market, an effect that persists to this day and worsened significantly in the past month.

During his interview, Pezeshkian stated that the government has devised new plans aimed at containing prices in the upcoming 1405 Solar year. He noted that these plans have already been presented to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and require the cooperation of other government branches for successful implementation.

“Every week, we get a regular opportunity to meet with the esteemed Leader and consult with him on current reports and policy directions,” he stated. “The Leader's top priority, his foremost concern, is the people's livelihood. The work we're doing and the plans we're drawing up require all of us to come together and move forward in unison. If that happens—if our media, parliament, and other institutions coordinate—we can at least ensure that next year people won't face livelihood issues and that the prices of food commodities won't keep rising. We can make that happen.”

The president also revealed that his administration has laid out a 20-point plan which Ayatollah Khamenei viewed favorably. “Since he was concerned about the currency situation, essential goods, production inputs, inflation, and similar issues, about seventeen or eighteen of those points were areas where we'll need to report back progress.”

Throughout the interview, Pezeshkian made no mention of the prospects of new talks with the United States. This stands in contrast to the time he first took office in July 2024, when he was notably eager about engaging in diplomacy.

While Washington lifting sanctions as part of a new nuclear deal would undoubtedly ease economic pressure, confidence in diplomacy with the U.S. and American leaders’ commitment has plummeted significantly since Trump's attack on Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations that Pezeshkian himself had initiated, despite backlash from conservative factions. His administration also actively sought to prevent Europe from re-imposing UN sanctions and informed Americans of his readiness for new talks, provided they abandon their non-starter demands—which include the dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program, caps on its missile capabilities, and the severance of ties with Resistance forces. These extensive efforts did not bear fruit, and Pezeshkian’s latest interview may indicate he no longer holds out hope for their future success.

