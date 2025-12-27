‘No witnesses, no narrative:’ Syndicate says Israel deliberately targets Palestinian journalists

Israel’s systematic campaign of violence against Palestinian journalists since October 2023 has peaked this year with the targeting of dozens of members of the press, Al Jazeera reported Saturday, citing the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

The syndicate’s Freedoms Committee said Israel has shifted from restricting coverage to “silencing the press through deadly force,” aiming to eliminate witnesses and block documentation.

By November 2025, at least 76 journalists had been killed or wounded, a figure the committee described as a “dangerous indicator of the escalating targeting policy” pursued by Israel.

“Journalists are no longer merely ‘potential targets’, but rather confirmed and frequent targets,” the committee said.

Press freedom groups have condemned the attacks, but no Israeli soldier has faced charges. Reporters Without Borders warned that Palestine is now among the most dangerous places to practice journalism.

Nearly 300 journalists and media workers have died in Gaza over 26 months—an average of 12 a month—while many others suffered amputations, paralysis, or blindness.

The syndicate stressed that most victims were clearly identifiable as press, often wearing protective gear, underscoring what it called Israel’s deliberate “no witnesses, no narrative, no image” doctrine.