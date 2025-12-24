Israeli forces injure Press TV correspondent during West Bank raid  

TEHRAN- An attack by Israeli occupation forces on a Press TV correspondent in the besieged West Bank has left her injured, highlighting the regime's blatant disregard for the rights of journalists and the Palestinian people.

Naqqa Hamed, a Press TV correspondent, was reporting live from the Qalandia refugee camp, north of al-Quds, when she was shot by Israeli rubber bullets on Tuesday. Her general condition is reported to be stable, despite the severity of the attack.

The Israeli aggression came as occupation forces stormed the Qalandia camp, arresting some young men and taking control of all neighborhoods. The regime's forces also brought in bulldozers to demolish commercial facilities in the area, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.

Earlier on Tuesday, journalists covering the raids in the region faced harassment from Israeli troops, who employed tear gas and stun grenades. At the same time, Israel is advancing a significant settlement development in Qalandia, which many see as a strategic move to disconnect northern al-Quds from Ramallah and the surrounding Palestinian areas.

This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists and the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli occupation.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Israel is engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented. Palestinian journalists are being threatened, directly targeted, and murdered by Israeli forces, and are arbitrarily detained and tortured in retaliation for their work. Israel has systematically destroyed media infrastructure in Gaza, and tightened censorship throughout the West Bank and Israel.

By silencing the press, Israel is silencing those who document and bear witness to what human rights groups and UN experts agree is a genocide. CPJ also calls on the international community to hold Israel to account for its unlawful attacks on journalists.

SAB/