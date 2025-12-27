Iran condemns terror attack on mosque in Syria’s Homs

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has categorically condemned a terrorist attack on the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Syrian province of Homs, which left a group of worshippers dead or wounded.

He extended condolences to the victims’ families, wishing a rapid recovery for those injured in the attack.

He said Iran “strongly condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all forms”, highlighting the responsibility of all parties which have turned Syria into a breeding ground for terrorism and extremism through their illegal intervention, namely violation of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the occupation of parts of the country.

The spokesperson also called for the masterminds and perpetrators of the heinous terror attack to be identified and brought to justice, saying “the Syrian transitional government bears responsibility in that regard.”

Condemnations poured in following the terrorist attack on the mosque that killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others. Explosives detonated inside the Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque as worshipers were performing Friday prayers. A militant group calling itself Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility for the attack.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the bombing, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson. “The secretary general reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. He stresses that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice,” the statement said.

France also slammed the “abhorrent terrorist act,” calling it a deliberate attempt to destabilize Syria and undermine its transitional authorities. Several other countries also condemned the attack.

