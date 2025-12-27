Israel ‘blatantly violating’ Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has condemned Israel’s “blatant” violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, accusing the Israeli regime of seeking to advance a plan aimed at dividing the East African country.

In a statement, Baqaei said any effort to undermine Somalia’s unity amounts to a direct breach of the core principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. He reaffirmed Iran’s position that Somalia’s national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity must be preserved.

Baqaei also said the alleged actions are consistent with Israel’s broader strategy to destabilize regional countries and fuel insecurity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. He voiced support for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the African Union’s positions condemning Israel’s reported moves, and called on the international community to take “decisive” action to counter Israel’s expansionist and destabilizing policy.

The remarks come amid renewed discussion over proposals for the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently outlined details in the Knesset of a relocation plan previously associated with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Smotrich, the plan would place a new migration body under the authority of Israel’s defense establishment, with between 5,000 and 10,000 people leaving Gaza each day.

In recent weeks, speculation has emerged about transferring Palestinians to African countries. In this context, the Associated Press reported that the United States and Israel held talks in February last year with Sudan, Somalia, and the Somaliland administration regarding the possible acceptance of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel has officially recognized Somaliland—an autonomous, breakaway region—as an independent state. The announcement reportedly followed the signing of an agreement between Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. Israeli media outlets have also claimed that Somaliland has agreed to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.