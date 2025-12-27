Israel’s ceasefire breaches deepen Gaza’s suffering

TEHRAN — More than two months after a U.S.-brokered “ceasefire” took effect on October 10, Israeli forces continue near-daily assaults and restrictions, deepening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Saturday that 29 martyrs arrived at hospitals over the past 48 hours—including 25 recovered from the debris of leveled homes.

Additionally, the ministry added 292 martyrs to the cumulative records this week after completing data verification for missing persons. These updates bring the documented death toll of Israel’s genocidal war to 71,266.

Since October 10, Israeli forces have committed over 870 violations, claiming 414 lives and injuring 1,142 people.

On Friday, Israeli naval vessels and helicopters targeted residential sectors in Rafah and Khan Younis, while a drone strike in Beit Lahia killed at least one civilian on Thursday.

The violence coincides with a tightening blockade; only 244 aid trucks enter daily, far below the 600 required to prevent a winter famine.

With over 171,000 injured and thousands more victims still unreachable under rubble or on roads, the scale of destruction continues to climb, highlighting the occupation’s systemic assault on Palestinian existence despite international peace brokering.