Israel wages new round of attacks on Gazans in violation of truce 

TEHRAN – Israeli occupation forces have killed some 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire agreement on October 10.

The regime's military warships, warplanes, and tanks waged a new round of indiscriminate attacks against Palestinians on Monday across the enclave, spilling more civilian blood in breach of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The occupation army's gunfire killed at least two Palestinians east of Gaza City on Monday, raising the total death toll to more than 68,000 fatalities since the genocide began.

According to medics at the Baptist Hospital, two men were shot dead by live ammunition in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

At the same time, Israeli naval forces bombed areas off the coast of the city, while ground forces stationed east of Gaza opened fire in several directions.

Occupation forces also fired artillery in areas east of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the bodies of 57 people were brought to hospitals across the coastal enclave in the last 24 hours. Since October 2023, at least 68,216 people have been killed and 170,361 injured by the Gaza genocide.

Al-Awda Hospital reported it received 24 bodies and 74 wounded Palestinians over the past 24 hours, following Israeli airstrikes on refugee camps. Health officials had also confirmed on Sunday that dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in various parts of the enclave in Israeli fire.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that the occupation regime has committed “a series of serious and repeated violations” since the announcement of the end of the war, documenting at least 80 breaches of the ceasefire as of Sunday.

The regime’s military has also wounded over 230 Palestinians since the start of the ceasefire in further breaches of the truce agreement, the Gaza Government Media Office added.

The office described these as blatant violations of the ceasefire, which remains very fragile and close to collapse.

According to U.S. media citing White House officials, two Israeli soldiers were killed in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday by unexploded ordnance, which Israeli bulldozers ran over. The regime has been accused of using the incident as a pretext to pin the blame on Hamas and renew its genocidal war on the enclave. Hamas said it did not know about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, under the Israeli regime’s control, remains closed in another ongoing truce violation.

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital has warned that no medical supplies have entered the Gaza Strip so far.

“At this point, it is not possible to speak of any breakthrough within the health system. Tens of thousands of patients have been waiting for surgical operations for two years. Most of the Gaza Strip is suffering from famine, which further exacerbates the population’s fragile health,” Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya explained.

