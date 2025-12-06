Iran lose to Paraguay at 2025 President’s Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s handball team lost to Paraguay 33-20 at the 2025 President's Cup Group I on Saturday.

Compared to their previous match against Croatia, Iran improved in attack, with left back Fatemeh Merikh scoring 11 goals – more than her entire team managed two days before. However, her impact was not enough for the team’s success, as Paraguay performed better collectively.

Merikh opened the scoring, but it was Iran’s only lead of the game. Paraguay quickly took the initiative with a 4-0 run that helped them pull clear. The South Americans were the superior side in both defense and attack and led 13-7 in the 23rd minute. Iran tried to fight back, using a 4-0 run to cut the gap, but Paraguay closed the first half with a 4-0 surge of their own.

In the second half, Paraguay went on to dominate. Goalkeeper Maria Machuca finished with 11 saves and a 37% save rate, while Fiorella Enriquez and Valheria Valdovinos were their leading scorers with six goals each. The hummel Player of the Match Maria Fernandez also had a crucial impact, adding nine assists to her two goals, ihf.info reported.

With 11 minutes to play, Paraguay opened a double-digit lead at 27-17. Iran, who have struggled in attack throughout the tournament, ultimately reached the 20-goal mark, but the South Americans comfortably clinched the victory.