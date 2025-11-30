Hungary crash Iran at 2025 World Women's Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Hungary delivered a commanding performance against Iran, beating Team Melli 47-13 at the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship.

From the very start, the differences between the two teams were obvious. Hungary were off to a blistering start, setting an early 4-0 lead, while Iran had to battle hard to find their way to the goal. Their first goal came in the fifth minute, the second in the sixth, and then a long blackout followed.

In the next 14 minutes, they scored only twice, while Hungary kept fueling goal runs and were already up 18-4 by the 20th minute. In those opening 20 minutes alone, Hungary coach Vladimir Golovin managed to rotate through all players, and 12 of them were on the scoresheet, with many goals coming from fast transitions, ihf.info reported.

They were backed up by Kinga Janurik in goal, and whenever Iran did manage to break through late in the half, it was mostly thanks to Haniyeh Karimi. The team missed their left back Nastaran Koudzarifarahani, who got injured in the opening minutes. For the second match in a row at Germany/Netherlands 2025, inexperienced Iran finished the first half with just seven goals scored, while Hungary were already closing in on the 30-goal mark.

The same pace continued in the second half, as Iran showed more confidence compared to their first match against Switzerland, where they managed to score only twice after the break. This time, they scored four goals within the opening 12 minutes. Iran kept fighting, but Hungary did not slow down the tempo.

By the 50th minute, Hungary had already reached the 40-goal mark, and by the end they finished with 47, marking Iran’s highest losing margin at the World Championship. Previously, the record was held by Germany, who scored 45 against Iran in 2023, though Iran managed to net 22 goals in that match.

For Iran, Aseman Badvi and Haniyeh Karimi led the scoring with three goals each, while on the Hungarian side, where all players took part, Gréta Márton netted nine, and both Kinga Janurik and Anna Bukovszky finished with save percentages above 50%.

Hungary will now face Switzerland in the last round of the group stage in a direct battle for first place and full points carried into the main round. Iran will fight Senegal for the last main round spot, with the loser moving on to the President’s Cup.

Hungary’s Anna Albek was selected as Player of the Match.