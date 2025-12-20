Resumption of cooperation with IAEA not impossible, but very complicated

TEHRAN – Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesperson, Behrouz Kamalvandi, has emphasized that any inspections of the country’s nuclear sites must carefully balance transparency with national security concerns.

Iran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN watchdog failed to condemn illegal U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites in June. A new cooperation framework devised in September was also sidelined when the E3 (Germany, UK, France) moved to reinstate pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Iran.

Speaking to ISNA news agency, Kamalvandi underlined that while Iran remains committed to international obligations, the unprecedented military attacks on its nuclear facilities have changed the context for cooperation with the IAEA.

“If European countries and the United States have legitimate concerns, Iran is ready to engage,” Kamalvandi said. “But the opposing parties must understand that their demands—particularly calls for ‘zero enrichment’—are impossible to achieve.”

Iranian nuclear sites were bombed while the country was engaged in negotiations with the United States. The 12-day aggression began on June 13, just days before Tehran and Washington were scheduled to visit Oman for a sixth round of talks. A recent Washington Post report claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had used the negotiations as a cover to prepare for war.

Trump claims the attacks completely "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities. While Iran admits the sites were severely damaged, there are doubts about whether they were truly destroyed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kamalvandi described how emergency mobilization and rapid crisis management ensured that, despite the damage, no nuclear contamination spread outside the facilities. Radiation monitoring continued around the clock, safeguarding public health and nuclear safety.

He noted that Iran’s nuclear program has historically emerged stronger following sabotage or attacks. “Past experiences show that our nuclear industry is rebuilt with higher quality after each incident. The recent crisis has only increased our motivation and capacity to do so,” Kamalvandi said.

Multiple Iranian officials have said in recent months that military aggression cannot dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and that the country will continue to pursue the activities it is allowed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The spokesperson also highlighted the strategic importance of Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities. He stressed that possessing indigenous nuclear technology is critical not only for national power but also for independence in defense capabilities. “A country without nuclear capabilities has little leverage, especially if it aims to be both powerful and independent,” he said.

“During the war, Iran maintained communication with the IAEA, sending multiple reports detailing the attacks and the condition of its nuclear sites.” Kamalvandi criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn the Israeli attacks promptly, saying that “the lack of timely response effectively gave Israel a green light.”

Regarding future cooperation, Kamalvandi said that any inspections must take Iran’s security into account. The parliament’s law suspending some cooperation with the IAEA after the attacks was, he said, a natural and measured response. “Providing sensitive information during ongoing threats from Israel and the U.S., especially given past leaks, is risky. We need alternative ways to report and verify nuclear materials without compromising security,” he explained.

Kamalvandi concluded that Iran is open to reforming its cooperation with the IAEA but insisted that negotiations respect Tehran’s security and operational concerns. “We are the aggrieved party. Our peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked while inspectors were present. The IAEA must recognize this reality and adjust its approach,” he said.