Spy executed in Iran after carrying out over 200 missions for Israel

TEHRAN – Iran's Judiciary has confirmed the execution of Aqil Keshavarz, a Mossad agent convicted of espionage and collaboration with the Israeli regime. The execution took place on Saturday morning, following the thorough completion of legal procedures and the ultimate confirmation of his death sentence by the Supreme Court.

Keshavarz was apprehended in the spring of 2025 during a routine security patrol by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh) in the northwestern city of Urmia. He drew the attention of Army forces due to his suspicious behavior, which involved filming the headquarters of the Urmia Infantry Division.

Initial inquiries quickly uncovered damning evidence on his mobile phone, including communications with contacts linked to Israel and messages exchanged with an individual identified as "Osher." Further searches of his residence and hotel room subsequently revealed additional incriminating items such as documents, coded notes, and addresses associated with sensitive security institutions.

Later, comprehensive investigations revealed Keshavarz had established direct contacts with Israeli military and spy services, including the Mossad, via cyberspace. According to these investigations and Keshavarz's own confessions, he had undertaken over 200 clandestine missions for Israel’s spying services prior to his capture. These extensive operations involved the collection of critical intelligence, including photographing military and security sites, conducting detailed surveillance, and carrying out reconnaissance missions across several key Iranian cities, such as Tehran, Isfahan, Urmia, and Shahroud. Some of the sites he photographed are believed to have been targeted by Israel during the regime’s war against Iran in June. Over 1,000 Iranians were killed during that 12-day aggression.

His activities were financed by Mossad through a cryptocurrency wallet system, the judiciary further revealed. After each completed mission, funds were deposited into his account, accompanied by a digital receipt.

In his confession, Keshavarz said he provided information to Israel knowing the regime was looking to harm his country. After forming contact with Israeli spy services, he also conducted operations for the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorist organization, a Europe-based outfit that has killed over 17,000 Iranians since the 80s.

The court ultimately sentenced Keshavarz to death based on compelling documentary evidence, detailed technical reports, and his own confessions, substantiating the charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

The recent execution marks the second death sentence carried out since the war with Israel. In August, Shahram Amiri, a nuclear scientist who provided Israel with information on his colleagues, was executed. One of those colleagues was killed during the 12-day war in a strike that also claimed the lives of over 11 of his family members.

Amiri also supplied information on key Iranian nuclear sites, which were targeted by both Israel and the United States back in June. His primary motive for spying for Mossad was financial, despite already earning a substantial salary as a nuclear scientist.

Meanwhile, Iran is moving to toughen punishments for espionage with Israel. Parliament is currently revising a bill that was introduced last summer and sent back by the Guardian Council for revision in September.