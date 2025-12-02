Iran suffer third successive loss at IHF Women's World Championship 2025

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Senegal 30-21 at the 27th IHF Women's World Championship 2025 Senegal Monday night.

Senegal were determined to take the main-round spot, and they showed it from the first whistle. They opened with a 4-0 run and held Iran goalless for six minutes, staying steady while Iran faced the same troubles seen in their first two games. However, everything changed as the midpoint of the first half approached.

Senegal started making mistakes and rushing their attacks, while Iran stepped up their game. The contest stayed tight for almost 20 minutes, but when Senegal pushed ahead to 13-8, it looked like they would have a calm end to the first half.

Iran had other plans. They found the recipe against Senegal’s 6-0 defense, repeatedly reaching right wing Haniyeh Karimi, who led the charge in the first half. From trailing 12-16, Iran produced a 3-1 run to cut the gap to 15-17 at half-time, ihf.info reported.

Senegal entered the second half with a change in goal, as Justicia Toubissa Elbeco finally came on and immediately made an impact, saving four shots early and giving her side the platform to pull clear. Senegal first built a five-goal lead and then extended it in the 43rd minute, when Dounia Abdourahim netted for 23-17.

Iran showed fighting spirit and wanted more, but it was clear they lacked fresh energy, especially when trying to break through a Senegalese defense that grew more aggressive as the game went on. From that point, things went downhill for Iran. By the 50th minute, Senegal had a double‑digit advantage at 28-18 and an almost assured victory in their hands.

Goalkeeper Justicia Toubissa Elbeco stood tall, finishing with a 57% save rate, while 12 of Senegal’s 16 players scored at least once. Karimi remained Iran’s top scorer with six goals.

Just like in the previous two editions, Iran will continue in President’s Cup Group I, where they will face Croatia, Uruguay and Paraguay. Senegal, meanwhile, move on to the main round hoping for a better finish than their last two 18th‑place results as they travel to Rotterdam. There they will face Denmark, Romania and Japan, starting the next phase with zero points.

Gnonsiane Niombla of Senegal was named Player of the Match.