Iran exports non-oil goods worth $5.2b to UAE in 8 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $5.216 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to IRICA, the UAE was Iran’s third top non-oil export destination in the mentioned period.

Exporting commodities valued at $12.152 billion to Iran, the United Arab Emirates was Iran's top source of non-oil import in the first eight months of this year.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $7.2 billion to the United Arab Emirates in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025.

Akbarpour said that the UAE was Iran's third top export destination in the previous year.

Exporting commodities valued at $21.9 billion to Iran, the United Arab Emirates was Iran's top source of non-oil import in the previous year, the official further added.

Earlier this month, Iran’s transport and urban development minister said the country’s commercial ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have room to expand well beyond their current level, citing deep historical, geographic and cultural links between the two neighbors.

Farzaneh Sadegh, speaking at an event marking the UAE’s fifty-fourth national day, congratulated the Emirati government and people and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of good-neighborliness and shared interests.

She said the presence of more than 500,000 Iranians in the UAE and roughly 300 weekly flights between the two countries reflect the depth of people-to-people ties. She added that these connections should be preserved and further expanded.

Sadegh described the UAE as one of Iran’s principal trade partners and said the economic potential between the two countries extends far beyond the current level of cooperation. She called for joint efforts to unlock new opportunities.

She noted the holding of the first Iran–UAE Joint Economic Committee meeting in the past eighteen months and expressed hope that the second meeting would convene soon in Tehran.

Reiterating Iran’s policy of prioritizing relations with its neighbors, she said Tehran welcomes any initiative aimed at deepening ties with the UAE.

She also praised the Emirati government for its constructive stance in condemning Israel’s recent attacks against Iran, saying regional countries must work together to support stability and peace in the Persian Gulf.

On October 21, Iran’s Consul General in Dubai Alireza Mahmoudi met with Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Secretary-General of the Dubai Chambers, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, to discuss ways to facilitate trade and air travel between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his meeting with the Dubai Chambers secretary-general, Mahmoudi emphasized expanding commercial cooperation between Iranian and Emirati business communities.

The talks focused on streamlining customs and logistics processes, leveraging both sides’ strategic market capacities, and promoting direct engagement between private-sector traders to boost bilateral commerce.

In a separate meeting with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum — who also serves as CEO of Emirates Airline and Chairman of Dubai Holding — discussions centered on enhancing air transport links, addressing operational challenges, and supporting Iranian business activities in Dubai.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation, particularly in aviation and logistics, as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Iran and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding economic cooperation in a variety of areas at the end of the two countries’ third Joint Economic Committee meeting in May 1, 2024.

The MOU was signed by former Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and UAE's Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, who co-chaired the joint meeting.

During the mentioned committee meeting, the two sides stressed the need for further expansion of economic cooperation between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Bazrpash said: "We have held the joint committee between the two countries after 10 years, which is an opportunity to develop the commercial and economic relations between the two countries."

"The UAE, as Iran's second biggest trade partner, has great strategic importance for us", the minister said.

Referring to the location of Iran and the UAE in the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), Bazarpash said: "Access to the markets of the north and south can create an opportunity for the two countries to cooperate."

In the end, the minister emphasized solving the banking and monetary problems between the two countries to facilitate bilateral trade relations.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri for his part underlined the importance of the meeting, saying: "Holding today's meeting shows the development and expansion of economic relations between the two countries. After China, the UAE has the largest amount of trade relations with Iran. The trade value of the two countries has reached 27 billion dollars and many Iranian companies are established in the UAE."

"Creating new opportunities for transportation and banking cooperation is one of the achievements of this commission," the official said.

Referring to the performance of the UAE government in the field of investment, the official said: "The approval of the law on the formation of foreign companies and the government's support for companies that operate in the field of new energies has created a good opportunity for business with the UAE."

The 3rd Iran-UAE Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Abu Dhabi from April 30 until May 1, 2024.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

Iran has proposed the formation of a joint working committee between its Chamber of Commerce and the UAE Chambers Confederation to capitalize on the re-export potential of Iranian products through the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the Iran Expo 2025 event, in late April, Ghadir Ghiafeh, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), said the initiative would help streamline trade and improve alignment with global standards. “To fully benefit from the UAE’s logistics and re-export infrastructure, a formal committee should be created between our chambers,” he told the Secretary General of the UAE Chambers Federation.

Ghiafeh also announced plans to establish the ICCIMA’s first overseas Trade and Investment Development Agency office in the UAE, with the aim of attracting foreign investment and enhancing joint cooperation. He added that similar offices would be set up in other countries over time.

Highlighting the need to improve Iranian traders’ access to UAE business networks, he called for the official introduction of a UAE Chamber representative in Iran and reiterated Iran’s interest in opening an ICCIMA office in the Emirates. “We have already formed a joint Iran–UAE chamber in Iran, but its counterpart in the UAE is essential for advancing private sector collaboration,” he said.

Ghiafeh also emphasized the potential of B2B meetings between Iranian trade delegations—many of whom travel to the UAE annually—and their Emirati counterparts, urging the UAE Chamber to facilitate such events.

He further called for the implementation of existing trade agreements through coordinated action between the two chambers, and said the proposed working committee could help ensure Iranian goods meet international standards with UAE support. "There is ample room for joint investment, and we should actively tap into it," he added.

Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary General of the UAE Chambers Federation, welcomed the proposal and confirmed he would convey Iran’s request to establish a chamber office in the Emirates. “We are ready to facilitate B2B events and support the development of bilateral trade relations,” he said.

He noted that private sector players in both countries are highly capable but require structured support through their respective chambers to maximize potential. Bin Salem added that there is significant room for cooperation in sectors such as logistics, customs, transport, and food products.

He concluded by expressing readiness to share the UAE’s private sector experience with Iran and emphasized that re-exporting Iranian goods through the UAE is a viable opportunity—provided Iranian traders adhere to international standards.

