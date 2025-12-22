Venezuela hits 1.2 million barrel oil target despite U.S. pressure

Venezuela has reached its goal of producing 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day this year, despite intensifying U.S. pressure and tanker seizures, said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

According to Anadolu’s Monday report citing Rodriguez, workers at state oil company PDVSA achieved the target under the Productive Independence Plan and are preparing to increase production and meet 2026 goals.

She called it “the best Christmas gift for Venezuelans,” crediting oil workers who resist “imperialist hostility.”

“Nothing and no one will stop us,” she said, pledging continued support for President Nicolas Maduro.

The announcement came as U.S. forces seized oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including the Panama-flagged vessel Centuries on Saturday and Skipper on December 10, with reports suggesting a third seizure is underway.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, calling Maduro's government a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Venezuela has condemned Washington’s actions as “international piracy.”