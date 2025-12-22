Iran to play three friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN – As the Iranian national football team enter the final phase of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Football Federation of Iran is planning to arrange three international friendly matches for Team Melli.

Negotiations between the Iranian federation and several European and African national teams for the upcoming FIFA window are ongoing, with Tunisia and Scotland emerging as leading candidates for the friendlies.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, making high-quality preparation essential ahead of the tournament.

Matches against teams such as Tunisia and Scotland could provide a realistic simulation of World Cup conditions, where Iran will face opponents with diverse playing styles, high intensity, and pace.

Tunisia, one of Africa’s traditional football powers, are known for their physical, disciplined, and tactically organized approach. They typically rely on compact defending and quick transitions from defense to attack. Facing Tunisia would be a significant test for Iran’s defensive line, particularly in dealing with pacey forwards, while also helping Iranian midfielders improve decision-making under physical pressure and constant pressing.

Scotland, meanwhile, represent a classic example of British football, characterized by high intensity, relentless running, and direct play. A match against Scotland could expose any weaknesses Iran may have in aerial defending and second-ball organization.

Media reports also suggest that Iran will face Portugal in late May at Estádio da Luz. Portugal are among Europe’s strongest national teams, and such a fixture would be a valuable opportunity for Iran to prepare for their group-stage clash against Belgium.