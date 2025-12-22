Intl. Conference on Information, Knowledge Technology to be held

TEHRAN – The 16th International Conference on Information, Knowledge Technology (IKT 2025) will kick off on Monday and will run till December 25, with scientists from six countries, namely the U.S., Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and New Zealand in attendance.

The Iranian Association of Information and Communication Technology will hold the conference at Amirkabir University of Technology. The event aims to promote the country’s scientific authority in IKT, bringing together researchers, scientific officials from universities, industries, as well as local and global experts and policy makers in the IT sector, IRNA reported.

IKT 2025 focuses on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, smart systems, advanced communication infrastructures, and digital transformation. It strives to play an effective role in leading technological research and innovations in the country.

Out of 200 scientific articles submitted by both national and foreign individuals, 116 have been accepted to be presented at the IKT 2025. The conference will include 16 specialized meetings, and each meeting will be centered around a specific key topic in the IT sector.

The main pillars of the conference will concentrate on Internet of Things Applications and Smart Technologies (Smart city, digital twin, Drone/UAV Technologies and 3D Printers, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles), Communication and Computational Networks (Novel Approaches in Data Networks, Edge, Edge and Cloud Computing, Pervasive Computing & Distributed Systems), Artificial Intelligence and Human-Computer Interaction (Recommender Systems, Human-AI Interaction, Cognitive Sciences and Human Brain), Security of IT Systems (Network Security, Cyber Security and Secure Computing, New Risks and Threats in Emerging Networks), Electronic Business and Digital Economy (E-Commerce, Business Intelligence, E-Banking), and Digital Transformation in the industry, economy, Society and Family (Robots & Automated Systems, Digital Governance, Emerging Media & Social Networks).

The conference also includes 14 educational workshops on AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, modern software technology, human and intelligent systems interactions, and transformative technologies.

Status of ICT in Iran

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is the highest authority in the field of ICT in the country. All activities related to the information and communication technology industry are directly related to the ministry.

The government pays special attention to plans and policies in this sector in order to maximize the use of ICT to facilitate people’s lives.

The successful designing, building, and launching of a satellite shows the growth of the national technology and scientific power of a country.

Space technology has been considered a tool to expand prosperity, peace, scientific-cultural development, and economic progress in human societies.

Different nations of the world exploit this technology in some way based on their capacity, capabilities, and efforts.

Currently, 13 universities and a research institute affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology are offering aerospace majors; thus, Iran has a high capability in training specialists and experts in the aerospace sector and is a leading country in the region.

MT/MG