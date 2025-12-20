Malavan, Foolad into 2025/26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals

TEHRAN – Malavan and Foolad football teams secured their place in the quarterfinals round of the 2025/26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Saturday.

Malavan defeated Mes Shar-e Babk 3-0 in Bandar Anzali. Mes lost to Gol Gohar 4-1 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw. Havadar and Saipa shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in regular time but Saipa won the match 7-6 on penalties.

Later in the day, Foolad defeated Chadormalou 2-0 courtesy of a goals from Mohammadreza Soleymani and Abolfazl Zadeh Attar in 51st and 90th minutes in Ahvaz.