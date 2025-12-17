Tractor vs Persepolis: A high-stakes Hazfi Cup showdown

TEHRAN - This Thursday, Tractor and Persepolis football teams will face off in the Round of 32 of Iran’s Hazfi Cup at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz, kick-off scheduled for 16:15 local time.

Both teams arrive with strong league form, but their focus is now fully on one of the most unpredictable knockout competitions in Iranian football.

In the Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), Persepolis sit second with 25 points from 14 games, trailing leaders Sepahan closely. Tractor, meanwhile, occupy fifth place with 21 points from 13 matches. With a game in hand, Tractor, as the defending champions, have the chance to narrow the gap in the league, but all eyes are on the do-or-die nature of the Hazfi Cup.

Persepolis, the Iran’s most decorated clubs, approach the tournament with experience and determination. The Red Army have always treated the Hazfi Cup seriously, and their record in knockout fixtures demonstrates a team capable of delivering under pressure. For Persepolis, this competition is more than a secondary trophy, it’s an opportunity to cement their status, respond to fan expectations, and add to their illustrious history.

Tractor, meanwhile, have consistently been title contenders but have struggled to achieve Hazfi Cup glory in recent years. This season, they enter with a motivated squad eager to make a statement. Defeating Persepolis on home turf would not only be a significant victory but also a message to rivals and supporters alike.

Persepolis will be without captain Omid Alishah due to suspension, but midfielder Marco Bakic returns from injury and could play, while young forward Mohammad Omri is expected to rejoin group training after missing the previous game.

Statistically, Persepolis hold the upper hand in past encounters, but Tractor at the Yadegar-e Emam are always tough to beat, with fervent home support capable of influencing the match. This Hazfi Cup clash between the two sides, leaves no room for error.

Tactically, expect a tense but intense match: Persepolis rely on experience and game control, whereas Tractor will likely use high energy, width, and quick transitions to unsettle the visitors.

Beyond strategy, the presence of former Persepolis players now with Tractor, including Alireza Beiranvand and others, adds further spice to this eagerly awaited showdown.

In the end, only one team can advance. The winners will be the side that combines focus, composure, and courage in the defining moments of a truly high-stakes contest.