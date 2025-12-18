Tractor beat Persepolis in 2025/26 Hazfi Cup Round of 32

TEHRAN – Tractor football team defeated Persepolis 8-7 on penalty shootout in 2025/26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Thursday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regular time but neither team could score in the extra time.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Mehdi Torabi was on target for Tractor in the 56th minute but Persepolis defender Hossein Kananizadegan leveled the score with a header in the dying moments of the match.

Tractor will play Shams Azar in Round of 16.

Esteghlal are defending champions.