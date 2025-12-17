TEHRAN – The most terrifying sound in Washington right now is not the shouting of protesters or the drone of Congressional subpoenas; it is the shattering of the "Ice Maiden."

Susie Wiles, once the disciplined architect of Donald Trump's return to power, has effectively defected in place.

Her stunning admissions to Vanity Fair do not merely describe a chaotic White House; they sketch the contours of a psychological and political collapse so profound it feels terminal.

Wiles describes a President with "an alcoholic's personality" — a clinical diagnosis of compulsion, escalation, and a delusional belief that "there is nothing he can't do."

But the sickness she identifies is contagious; it has infected the entire executive branch. The result is a regime that functions on pure excess: excessive rhetoric, excessive cruelty, excessive corruption, and excessive betrayal.

Nowhere is this betrayal more visceral than in the death of the "America First" dream. The movement that stormed to power promising to end "forever wars" has collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

Wiles herself is the smoking gun of this transformation. Her history has shadowed her tenure as a key operative for Benjamin Netanyahu's 2020 reelection campaign.

Though Trump bears ultimate responsibility, Wiles is said to have sidelined dissenting voices before the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites, steering him toward Israeli intelligence's dubious claims.

The consequences are shattering the American Right: a fracturing coalition where young "America First" nativists are now in open revolt against an administration they view as putting Israel first.

This foreign servitude mirrors the administration's imperial deception in Venezuela. The "total and complete blockade" of the South American nation, sold to the public as a heroic "war on narco-terrorism," has been exposed by Wiles as a cynical sham.

There is no moral crusade here — only a smash-and-grab for oil reserves to counter China, executed by what Wiles called simply "blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle."

Domestically, the administration masks its incompetence with performative cruelty. The "governing" philosophy has devolved into a series of dark spectacles meant to distract from a 39% approval rating and an economy that is crushing the poor.

Trump's widely condemned reaction to the tragic murder of Rob Reiner and his wife was emblematic of this moral void.

Instead of leadership, the country got a taunt — a claim that the victims died of "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Though hardly surprising, it was a moment of breathtaking inhumanity.

The inner circle described by Wiles is a gallery of grotesque caricatures.

Vice President JD Vance is dismissed as a cynical "conspiracy theorist" who only supports Trump for "political" reasons; Elon Musk is painted as an "odd duck" ketamine addict; and budget director Russ Vought is labelled a "zealot."

But the true rot is in the cover-ups. The handling of the Epstein scandal — the "binders full of nothingness" produced by Attorney General Pam Bondi — confirms the darkest suspicions of the populist base. The swamp was not drained; it was merely restocked with new predators who protect their own.

MAGA is dead. When did it die?

When Trump chose Israel and mega-donors over America First.

When populism became a cover for corporate looting.

When "anti-war" talk masked resource-driven intervention.

When Epstein revelations exposed elite protection.

When Gaza's bloodshed and foreign wars turned the base away.

And when the Chief of Staff admitted that the President seeks revenge, not the public good.

The American project is being sold for parts by a mercenary class of operatives and foreign interests.

What remains is a phantom king — a zombie administration stumbling into the digital void of Truth Social while its "Ice Maiden" barters the regime's secrets.