Persepolis to face Tractor at 2025/26 Hazfi Cup Round of 32

TEHRAN – Tractor football team will host Persepolis at Round of 32 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

The match will be held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium.

Defending champions Esteghlal will play minnow Keshto Sanat Padyab Khalkhal.

The round of 32 will be held from Nov. 19 to 22.

2024/25 Round of 32 Draw:

*Tractor Tabriz vs Persepolis

*Esteghlal vs Keshto Sanat Padyab Khalkhal

*Chadormalou Yazd vs Zob Ahan Isfahan

* Khaybar Khorramabad vs Kia Tehran

*Gol Gohar Sirjan vs Shenavarsazi Qeshm

*Foolad Hormozgan vs Chooka Talesh

*Esteghlal Khuzestan vs Foolad Khuzestan

*Paykan Tehran vs Shahrdari Noshahr

*Mes Kerman vs Sepahan Isfahan

*Saipa Tehran vs Nassaji Mazandaran

*Shams Azar vs Nirooye Zamini

*Havadar Tehran vs Bargh Shiraz

*Mes Rafsanjan vs Damashian Gilan

*Mes Shahr-e Babak vs Fajr Sepasi Shiraz

*Aluminum Arak vs Malavan Bandar Anzali



The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran. The competition was founded in 1976. Esteghlal are the most successful club with eight titles.