High-level Iran-Russia talks set North–South Corridor on path to operation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister for Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, emphasized the need to fast-track the strategic North–South Transport Corridor during high-level talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

The meeting at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council followed agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries and focused on removing obstacles to advance the project into its operational phase.

Both officials highlighted the North–South Corridor as a critical geopolitical initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. The corridor, also known as the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), spans over 7,000 kilometers and links Northern Europe with Southern Asia via a combination of maritime, rail, and road routes.

Larijani affirmed Iran’s determination to operationalize the corridor, pledging to eliminate all administrative and institutional hurdles in the near term. He noted that necessary agreements would be finalized to secure the project’s legal and operational framework. He also stated that, under the directives of President Masoud Pezeshkian, all land along the corridor’s route would be acquired by the end of the year, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted progress.

Savelyev welcomed Iran’s decisive stance and reiterated Moscow’s readiness to accelerate the project and initiate its operational phase.

Both sides agreed that the corridor is a cornerstone of Iran–Russia cooperation, contributing to sustainable regional connectivity and independent transportation routes. They also committed to establishing high-level follow-up mechanisms and regular coordination between relevant institutions in both countries.

The discussions follow President Masoud Pezeshkian’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during the International Conference on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Speaking on the corridor, Pezeshkian said Iran “will fully prepare the grounds for the project’s implementation by the end of the year,” while expressing satisfaction with the development of Tehran-Moscow relations and Russia’s support for Iran in international forums.