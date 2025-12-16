Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian officials under human rights pretext

TEHRAN – Canada has announced a new round of sanctions targeting four Iranian officials, continuing Ottawa’s politically motivated and selective approach toward Iran under the pretext of human rights.

In a statement issued Monday, Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the measures were imposed under the so-called Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations, naming Mohsen Karimi, Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada, Mustafa Mohebbi, and Hassan Akharian.

Canadian authorities alleged that the individuals were involved in what they termed “gross and systematic human rights violations” in Iran and accused them of playing a role in implementing what Ottawa characterizes as repressive policies.

Repeating long-standing claims, the Canadian statement asserted that Iran has suppressed protests and dissent and accused Iranian security forces of using excessive force, allegations that Iranian officials have consistently rejected as unfounded and based on biased narratives.

With the latest move, Canada has now imposed 18 rounds of sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities since October 2022, a policy Tehran has criticized as interference in its internal affairs and a violation of international norms.