Cinema Museum to show restored version of Mehrjui’s “Sara”

TEHRAN – The restored version of the 1993 film “Sara” written and directed by Dariush Mehrjui will be screened at the Cinema Museum of Iran in the north of Tehran on Thursday.

The film is based on Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play “A Doll's House” and its restoration has been done by the National Film Archive of Iran, Honaronline reported.

The film screening is set for 4 p.m. at the Ferdows Hall of the museum. It will be followed by a review session with movie critics Abbas Yari and Mehrzad Danesh in attendance.

The movie centers around Sara, a perfect young housewife, eager to serve. When husband Hessam requires an expensive emergency operation abroad, it is she who gets the funds. For the next three years, it is Sara, laboring secretly to pay the shady loan and save Hessam's manly pride. Until the truth is revealed and with it, the reality of her marriage.

Niki Karimi, Khosro Shakibai, Yassamin Maleknasr, and Amin Tarokh perform in the film.

The movie won the Audience Award at the Nantes Three Continents Festival, and tied for the Golden Seashell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, where Niki Karimi won the Best Actress award (Silver Seashell) for the title role and Yassamin Maleknasr the Best Supporting Actress at the Fajr Film Festival.

Dariush Mehrjui (1939-2023) was a filmmaker, screenwriter, and a member of the Iranian Academy of the Arts. He was a founding member of the Iranian New Wave movement of the early 1970s, which also included directors Masoud Kimiai and Nasser Taqvai.

His second film, “The Cow” (1969), is considered to be the first film of this movement. Most of his films are inspired by literature and adapted from Iranian and foreign novels and plays. “Pari” (1995), “Leila” (1996), “Mom's Guest” (2004), and “The Orange Suit” (2012) are among his credits.

Throughout his career, Mehrjui received numerous accolades and awards for his contributions to Iranian cinema. His films have been showcased at prestigious film festivals globally, earning him a dedicated following of cinephiles and critical acclaim.

