Araghchi highlights strategic partnership with Russia in Moscow meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday underscored the strategic depth of Tehran–Moscow relations during a meeting with a group of Russian intellectuals and policy experts in Moscow, as part of consultations on bilateral ties and key international developments.

During the meeting, Araghchi outlined the Islamic Republic’s perspective on global affairs, emphasizing issues related to peace, security, and multilateral cooperation. He described the Iran-Russia strategic partnership as not only serving the mutual interests of both nations but also as a critical factor in safeguarding global peace. Araghchi underscored the shared commitment of the two countries’ leaderships to strengthen relations across political, economic, security, and cultural domains.

Addressing current international trends, he warned against the rise of bullying, unilateralism, and coercive practices in global relations. “Peace-loving nations have a collective responsibility to uphold the rule of law and prevent the imposition of a coercive order based on force,” he said.

The Foreign Minister described the situation in West Asia as chaotic and dangerous, attributing it primarily to the expansionist ambitions of the Israeli regime, which he said operates under comprehensive U.S. backing. He criticized European powers for their failure to hold Israel accountable for violations of international law, including genocide and war crimes. Araghchi highlighted Israel’s continued impunity for its crimes in occupied Palestine and its aggressive actions against Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and other regional states, calling such inaction a major threat to regional and global stability.

Araghchi also reviewed Iran’s nuclear dossier, stressing Iran’s responsible approach over the past two decades. He blamed ongoing U.S. violations and the compliance of certain European countries with these illegal actions—including the 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the March 2025 military aggression—while affirming Iran’s resolve to defend its legal rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Foreign Minister further stressed the importance of continued cooperation among independent and like-minded countries, including Iran and Russia, in international forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Such coordination, he argued, is crucial to prevent the normalization of violations of international law and to uphold multilateralism.

‘Tehran and Moscow: building a comprehensive strategic partnership’

In a note published in Kommersant Russia, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted, multi-layered, and historically informed relations between Iran and Russia. “These relations are not based on temporary considerations but stem from historical, geopolitical, and enduring mutual interests,” he said. Over time, the partnership has matured into a model of responsible and sustainable cooperation in the international system.

Araghchi emphasized neighborhood diplomacy as a central pillar of Iran’s foreign policy. He noted that regional security, stability, and sustainable development depend on cooperation among neighboring states without interference from extraregional actors. In this context, Russia’s role as a key Eurasian neighbor and influential global power is of particular importance to Tehran.

The history of legal and cooperative frameworks between the two nations spans decades, culminating in the early-21st-century “Treaty on the Foundations of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation,” which established the legal and political foundations for long-term collaboration based on mutual respect, non-interference, and shared interests.

In response to rapid regional and global developments, growing bilateral influence, and increasing challenges from unilateralism, political pressure, and sanctions, Iran and Russia have upgraded their cooperation through the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.” This treaty elevates bilateral relations to a higher qualitative level, offering a long-term roadmap for collaboration across political, economic, security, defense, energy, science, technology, culture, tourism, and investment sectors.

Araghchi also highlighted the enduring cultural and civilizational ties between Iran and Russia, noting that shared language, literature, and culture provide a strong foundation for a lasting partnership.