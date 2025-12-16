Tehran calls for 'transparent, all-inclusive process' to pick UN chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations says Tehran demands a “transparent and all-inclusive process” to select the world body’s Secretary General, and announces its preparedness to take part in “meaningful talks” throughout this process.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s Open Debate Leadership for Peace on Monday, Iravani touched upon Article 99 of the UN Charter, adding, “The said article is one of the most powerful tools at the UN secretary general’s disposal. Still, over the past two years, while the world has been witnessing a genocidal war and blatant crimes by the Israeli regime in Gaza, the killing of humanitarian personnel and peacekeeping forces of the UN, and also acts of aggression against the regional countries, the UN Security Counsil has been in a state of complete paralysis due to the veto of one of its permanent members.”

Article 99 of the UN charter maintains that, “the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

However, due to the United States’ veto, the United Nations has failed to properly address numerous cases of war crimes and acts of aggression committed by the Israeli regime, a staunch Washington ally.

Iran has repeatedly called on the UN to discharge its responsibility of adopting measures to safeguard international peace and security and protect humanity against tyranny and oppression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iravani said the UN chief should be a paragon of independence, moral rectitude and bravery, and show “unshakable commitment” to the objectives and principles of the UN Charter.

The term of the current UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will end on December 31, 2026. The terms of service of the UN Secretary-General are not limited, but the longest term of office of the UN Secretary-General has been 10 years.

According to the current procedure, the Secretary-General should not be chosen from among the five permanent members of the Security Council, including Russia, Britain, China, the United States and France.

Elections or term extensions are also coming up in many other UN bodies.