Three police officers killed in terrorist attack at checkpoint in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – At least three police officers were killed after coming under fire during an armed clash with unidentified terrorists at a security checkpoint in Iran’s southeastern province of Kerman, authorities said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force said the incident occurred late the previous night when unknown gunmen opened fire on law enforcement personnel stationed at a checkpoint at the entrance to Fahraj County.

According to the statement, the confrontation took place on a road linking Fahraj to Zahedan, the capital of the neighboring province of Sistan and Baluchestan, near the Pakistani border.

A civilian was also killed after being caught in the crossfire between the attackers and security forces.

Local officials said security and law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting a manhunt to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The attack comes amid heightened security tensions in southeastern Iran. Earlier this month, on December 10, three IRGC members were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists while carrying out a border security mission in the Lar border area near Zahedan. The servicemen were affiliated with the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force.

Iranian officials say terrorist groups operating in the southeastern and southwestern regions of the country are often linked to foreign intelligence services.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, 10 members of Iran’s law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County, Sistan and Baluchestan, on October 26 last year. The attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish al-Adl.