IRGC thwarts terrorist plots in Sistan and Baluchestan, kills five terrorists

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has dismantled two terrorist teams plotting suicide attacks in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. According to the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force, five terrorists were killed in raids on their hideouts in the province’s northern and southern regions.

The terrorists were planning suicide bombings and sabotage operations, according to a statement by the IRGC. Security forces recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 25 kilograms of explosives during the operations, conducted in coordination with intelligence units.

The crackdown follows a recent attack claimed by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, which targeted law enforcement personnel in Sistan and Baluchestan. The group stated on social media that its members carried out the assault on Friday evening in Iranshahr County, leading to clashes with police.

Sergeant Major Ramin Sadeqi, a police officer, was killed in the attack, while some terrorists were injured. Authorities launched a manhunt for the fleeing assailants, though it remains unclear if those neutralized in the latest IRGC operation were connected to the incident.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a border region with Pakistan, has faced repeated terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces. Terror groups operating in the area have been revealed to have ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

In one of the deadliest recent attacks, Jaish al-Adl killed ten Iranian law enforcement officers in Taftan County last October. The group has a history of violence in the province, including kidnappings, assaults on civilians, and attacks on police stations.

Since November 2024, the IRGC has been leading security operations along the southeastern border with support from local communities. While multiple terrorist cells have been eliminated, attacks persist, with militants receiving backing from foreign entities, including Israel’s Mossad.