Afula operation a natural response to ongoing Israeli crimes: Hamas

TEHRAN – Hamas declared Friday’s Afula operation an “expression of accumulated popular anger” resulting from the Israeli occupation regime’s daily crimes.

The movement emphasized that resistance remains a legitimate right under international law against persistent aggression.

This follows a multi-stage operation in Beisan and the Jezreel Valley by a Palestinian man, which left two Israelis dead.

These developments occur amidst intensified Israeli land seizures and systemic violence in the West Bank.

Israeli forces began punitive home demolitions in Qabatiya, further fueling the cycle of defiance against the decades-long occupation.